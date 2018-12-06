Texas secretary of state resigning after 2 years in office

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Secretary of State Rolando Pablos has announced that he is resigning, effective Dec. 15, after two years in office.

A statement from his office Thursday said Pablos had submitted his letter of resignation to Gov. Greg Abbott, expressing gratitude for his appointment.

In the same statement, Abbott praised Pablos as “a dedicated public servant who has done an exceptional job upholding the integrity of our election system.” He also praised Pablos for fostering the state’s “cultural and economic ties with countries around the world.”

Abbott’s nomination for a successor to Pablos is still pending.