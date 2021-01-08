      Weather Alert

Texas sees 1st case of new variant amid push for more shots

Associated Press
Jan 8, 2021 @ 4:12am

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Texas has reported its first known case of a person infected with the new variant of the coronavirus.

State and local health officials said the patient is a Houston-area man between the age of 30 and 40 who has no known travel history.

Harris County officials said the man was in stable condition and isolated.

Texas joins a handful of states to report the new variant of the virus that causes COVID-19.

State health officials say there is no evidence it causes more severe disease.

And they say current vaccines are expected to be effective.

TAGS
Coronavirus new strain of COVID 19
Popular Posts
Fireworks blow up in man’s face, another man’s hands are severed
Actress Tanya Roberts still alive but in grave condition
Drill Sergeant at JBSA-Fort Sam Houston succumbs to gunshot wounds
Children survive crash that kills parents
Skeletal remains found at JBSA-Fort Sam Houston identified