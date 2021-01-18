Texas senator wants to outlaw display of firearms at demonstrations
Southern Council Militia Protesters at Texas Capitol Jan. 12, 2021/Photo-Screenshot-News2Share Video
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A Texas Senator has filed a measure that would outlaw displaying firearms at public demonstrations.
Sen. Sarah Eckhardt’s proposal would make it illegal to display a firearm while attending a public demonstration or being within 500 feet of such an event.
The measure filed by the Democrat from Austin defines a public demonstration as “one or more persons in a public place who are demonstrating, picketing, speechmaking, marching, holding a vigil, or engaging in any other similar conduct that involves the communication or expression of views or grievances, and that has the effect, intent, or propensity to attract a crowd or onlookers.”
The law does not apply to peace officers, members of the armed forces, and security officers who hold personal protection authorization, provided that the individual is wearing the uniform of a security officer.
If the measure is approved, it would not go into effect until September.
Click here to read the bill.