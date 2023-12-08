Texas shooting suspect tried to escape from jail after deadly rampage
December 8, 2023 9:38AM CST
The suspect on Wednesday pushed past a corrections officer who was opening a door to his housing unit at the Travis County Jail in Austin, according to Kristen Dark, a spokesperson for the county sheriff’s office.
James then ran into a hallway, Dark said in a statement to CBS News.
The suspect resisted when corrections officers detained him, Dark said. He was ultimately restrained.
Dark said the jail is a secure facility and the suspect wouldn’t have been able to escape the floor he was on or the building in general.
More about: