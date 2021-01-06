Texas shuts down its Capitol building after Trump supporters storm U.S. Congress
A temporary tent outside the north entrance to the Texas State Capitol offers complimentary rapid COVID-19 testing for all who may enter the building. Testing is not mandatory. Jan 4, 2021.
Credit: Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas
The Texas Department of Public Safety on Wednesday closed the state Capitol and surrounding grounds after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. during the certification of the Electoral College.
An official with the law enforcement agency confirmed the move in a statement to The Texas Tribune.
“The Capitol and Capitol Complex are closed to the public effective immediately,” the agency said in a statement attributed to Freeman Martin, the agency’s deputy director of homeland security operations.
The news comes as chaos erupted in Washington as Trump supporters protested the certification of the Electoral College. The shutdown of the Texas Capitol, which reopened to the public Monday after being closed for months, also comes days before the Texas Legislature is set to convene for its 2021 legislative session.