Texas state lawmaker requests criminal investigation of Pornhub

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Texas state representative is asking Attorney General Ken Paxton and the Texas Department of Public Safety to investigate Pornhub and its parent company.
In a letter sent Monday to officials, Rep. Matt Krause writes that an investigation is needed “to discover why the sexual assault of women and children, child sexual abuse material (also known as child pornography), and non-consensual intimate images are being uploaded and distributed on internet platforms in Texas.”
Krause says Pornhub and parent company Mindgeek should both be investigated for violating sex trafficking and child protection laws, including pornography distribution and reporting laws.
This morning I sent the following letter to DPS and the AG’s office requesting they investigate MindGeek/Pornhub. In a day and age when we are doing everything we can to combat human/sex trafficking and child exploitation, this site is fanning the flames of those evil activities. pic.twitter.com/lSmmMUIrG1
— Matt Krause (@RepMattKrause) June 22, 2021
Mindgeek is a privately held Canadian company that owns several pornography websites including Pornhub, RedTube, and YouPorn in addition to a variety of subsidiaries.
Krause requests the Attorney General’s Office conduct a full criminal investigation including cooperation with local law enforcement agencies as necessary.
