Texas storms bring tornadoes, injuring 8, flipping trucks
MGN Image
WAXAHACHIE, Texas (AP) – At least eight people were injured when storms that brought at least five tornadoes to North Texas flipped tractor-trailers on an interstate and damaged structures.
Officials say three drivers were hospitalized, one with serious injuries, after their tractor-trailers overturned in the storms Monday night along Interstate 35 near Waxahachie, located south of Dallas.
The National Weather Service said Tuesday that an EF2 tornado with winds up to 120 mph crossed I-35.
In nearby Hill County, the National Weather Service confirmed an EF2 tornado with estimated 130 mph winds occurred near the small town of Blum, damaging trees, structures and roofs.