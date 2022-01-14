      Weather Alert

Texas sues Planned Parenthood over $10M in Medicaid payments

Associated Press
Jan 14, 2022 @ 6:20am
FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2019, file photo, a sign is displayed at Planned Parenthood of Utah in Salt Lake City. The Biden administration is beginning to undo a Trump-era ban on clinics referring women for abortions, a policy directive that led to Planned Parenthood leaving the federal family planning program. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Texas wants Planned Parenthood to return more than $10 million in payments for low-income patients.

The lawsuit filed by Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton on Thursday comes years after Republican leaders moved to cut off Medicaid dollars to the abortion provider.

The money Texas is seeking to recoup from Planned Parenthood paid for health care including cancer screenings, but not abortion services.

Planned Parenthood called the lawsuit “another political attack” in Texas, where most abortions have been banned since September under a new law.

 

