Texas sues San Antonio police under sanctuary cities law

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has sued the San Antonio police chief for what he says are violations of the state’s immigration law targeting “sanctuary cities.”

Paxton accuses Chief William McManus in a lawsuit Friday of violating the law when he refused to turn over migrants in a human smuggling case to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. McManus released the migrants instead.

McManus and several other big-city police chiefs opposed the law. McManus argued his department had no legal authority to hold the migrants and that police released them to Catholic Charities.

His decision infuriated top Texas Republicans who pushed for the law. Paxton, who is under indictment for securities fraud, opened an investigation into McManus.

The city responded Friday with a statement accusing Paxton of “furthering a political agenda.”

The City of San Antonio released the following statement in response to the Texas Attorney General lawsuit filed today:

“While we need time to review the complaint, we are fully confident that neither the City nor Chief McManus violated the applicable provisions of SB 4,” City Attorney Andy Segovia said. “The Attorney General’s characterizations of what happened that day are clearly aimed at furthering a political agenda. The City has a long history of cooperating with federal authorities and we will continue to do so. The City’s process for handling human smuggling/trafficking incidents was created in coordination with the federal government, and federal officials have not taken issue with how we are handling immigration issues.”

Additional reporting by KTSA’s Dennis Foley.