Texas Supreme Court issues stay against San Antonio ISD vaccine mandate

Dennis Foley
Oct 14, 2021 @ 5:45pm
BEXAR COUNTY (KTSA News) — The Texas Supreme Court issued a stay Thursday against San Antonio ISD’s vaccine mandate.

The court said it issued the stay to maintain the status quo as a lower court considers the state’s appeal to its ruling that the school district does have the power to issue such a mandate.

San Antonio ISD had set a deadline of Friday for its employees to be vaccinated or face loss of employment.  The stay lifts that requirement for now.

“No local entity is above state law.” Attorney General Paxton said. “I am glad to see that the Supreme Court of Texas has again confirmed that the Governor’s decisions control at both the state and local levels. This decision should serve as a reminder to all Texas school districts that they should be using their limited funds on educating children and equipping teachers, not defending unlawful vaccine mandates.”

