KTSA KTSA Logo

Texas Supreme Court rejects challenge to state’s abortion law over medical exceptions

By Associated Press
May 31, 2024 9:50AM CDT
Share
Texas Supreme Court rejects challenge to state’s abortion law over medical exceptions
Wooden court gavel on black background. Symbol of justice, judge and trial. Auction. Law and Justice, Legality concept, Judge.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas Supreme Court on Friday rejected a challenge to one of the most restrictive abortion bans in the U.S. following a lawsuit by women who had serious pregnancy complications.

The ruling from the court, whose nine justices are all elected Republicans, is the latest decision to uphold Texas’ abortion ban, which critics say does not offer enough clarity over when exceptions are allowed.

Last summer, state District Judge Jessica Mangrum had granted a temporary injunction preventing Texas from enforcing the ban against doctors who in their “good faith judgment” ended a pregnancy that they determined was unsafe because of complications. But that was immediately blocked by an appeal from the Texas attorney general’s office to the state’s Supreme Court.

More about:
Abortion Ban
challenge
rejected
Texas Supreme Court

Popular Posts

1

Don't Buy Any Green Bananas
2

BCSO: Woman shot dead, husband saying he fired on accident
3

National Weather Service: Chances for severe weather in San Antonio late Tuesday into early Wednesday
4

Gov Abbott: Border wall going up, drones used to stop illegal immigrants
5

SAPD: Man shot, killed in West Side parking lot