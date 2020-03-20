      Weather Alert

Texas Supreme Court temporarily suspends residential eviction proceedings

Elizabeth Ruiz
Mar 20, 2020 @ 1:31pm

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Texans facing eviction can breathe a sigh of relief.

The State Supreme Court has temporarily suspended residential eviction proceedings through April 19, unless there is a threat of physical harm or criminal activity.

Governor Greg Abbott thanked the Texas Supreme Court of the decision.

“This decision by the Texas Supreme Court offers a lifeline to many Texans who are beginning to feel the economic impact of COVID-19,” said Governor Abbott. “Temporarily suspending residential eviction proceedings will provide Texans whose personal income has been affected by the spread of this virus with greater flexibility to meet their housing needs and provide for their families.

