Texas Supreme Court to review actions taken against Attorney General

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Texas Supreme Court is granting a review of a lower court decision that is allowing what Attorney General Ken Paxton is calling ‘lawfare.’

Following the 2020 presidential election, Paxton filed a lawsuit in the U.S. Supreme Court on behalf of the state in response to concerns of unconstitutional conduct by other states. Paxton says the State Bar of Texas retaliated by trying to sanction him and First Assistant Attorney General Brent Webster for filing that lawsuit.

A release from the Office of the Attorney General says the State Bar’s attempt to sanction Paxton and Webster is an unconstitutional violation of the Texas Constitution’s Separation of Powers Clause and violates principles of sovereign immunity.

On Friday, the state’s highest court granted a review and will take up the case.

“I’m pleased SCOTX will take up this case of blatant, unfounded weaponization of the law, and I am confident that First Assistant Attorney General Webster will prevail,” said Attorney General Paxton. “The disturbing trend of political persecutions in this country—designed to intimidate public officials into silence on crucial issues—must end.”

In April, a coalition of seventeen attorneys general from across the nation filed a brief supporting Attorney General Paxton and First Assistant Webster and condemning the actions of the State Bar.