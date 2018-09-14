Texas suspends notary who handled Stormy Daniels agreement
By Associated Press
Sep 14, 2018 @ 1:36 PM

DALLAS (AP) — Texas has suspended the notary who handled porn actress Stormy Daniels’ hush-money agreement with President Donald Trump, but state officials say the notary’s actions have no bearing on the validity of the agreement.
The Dallas Morning News reports that notary Erica Jackson was faulted for not properly witnessing and documenting Daniels’ signature on the nondisclosure agreement.
Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has said she had sex once with Trump in 2006 and carried on a platonic relationship with him for about a year. She was paid $130,000 as part of the agreement signed days before the 2016 election.
Jackson’s attorney, Craig Watkins, says Jackson did her job properly but that she agreed to the settlement to avoid being part of the “whole circus” involving Trump.

