Texas teacher who sued school district reaches settlement
MANSFIELD, Texas (AP) – A Texas teacher who said she was discriminated against because of her sexual orientation has reached a settlement with the school district.
Mansfield Independent School District teacher Stacy Bailey will get a letter of recommendation and a $100,000 payment to her and her attorney as part of the settlement.
The school board approved the settlement Monday.
The art teacher filed a federal lawsuit against the district in 2018. Bailey was placed on paid administrative leave for about eight months after a parent complained that she was “promoting the ‘homosexual agenda'” to students at Charlotte Anderson Elementary School in Arlington.
She had shown her students pictures of her then-fiancee.