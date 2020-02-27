      Weather Alert

Texas teacher who sued school district reaches settlement

Associated Press
Feb 27, 2020 @ 4:20am
Empty Classroom

MANSFIELD, Texas (AP) – A Texas teacher who said she was discriminated against because of her sexual orientation has reached a settlement with the school district.

Mansfield Independent School District teacher Stacy Bailey will get a letter of recommendation and a $100,000 payment to her and her attorney as part of the settlement.

The school board approved the settlement Monday.

The art teacher filed a federal lawsuit against the district in 2018. Bailey was placed on paid administrative leave for about eight months after a parent complained that she was “promoting the ‘homosexual agenda'” to students at Charlotte Anderson Elementary School in Arlington.

She had shown her students pictures of her then-fiancee.

TAGS
Gay teacher settlement texas
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost
Weekend Programming