Texas temporarily pauses Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine administration
UNITED STATES - APRIL 12: A box of Johnson & Johnson's Janssen COVID-19 vaccine doses are pictured at Grubb's Pharmacy on Capitol Hill on Monday, April 12, 2021. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
BEXAR COUNTY (Texas News Radio) — The Texas Department of State Health Services requested vaccine providers in the state to pause their administration of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine following CDC and FDA guidance Tuesday to pause the vaccine’s distribution.
The pause is due to six recipients of the vaccine of the 6.8 million who have received it nationally developing blood clots six to 13 days after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. None of these cases are of Texans. More than 500,000 Texans have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
“The State of Texas is working in tandem with the federal government and vaccine providers to temporarily pause all administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. While no cases of blood clots have been reported in Texas, we are taking the reports of rare adverse effects seriously and are working to ensure that COVID-19 vaccines administered in our state continue to be safe and effective,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement Tuesday. “Vaccines are a crucial tool to mitigating the spread of COVID-19 and remain the most effective way to combat the virus in our communities. I continue to encourage Texans who wish to receive the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines to sign up.”
People who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine who develop a severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their health care provider.