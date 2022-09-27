Texas think tank laying framework for ‘Texas Digital Bill of Rights’

Binary code, ones and zeros in a 1970 dot matrix font on a distressed US Flag faded to data 1010110 columns.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A conservative think tank out of Austin is releasing its first comprehensive technology policy research, and it could lead to what is being called the ‘Texas Digital Bill of Rights.’

The collective research done by the Texas Public Policy Foundation explores the current state of data privacy in Texas, and it is pushing the state to pass legislation that would safeguard sensitive and private information.

“Texas has a chance to pass comprehensive data privacy reform next session, which will serve as the bedrock for prudent tech policy in the Lone Star State,” said Zach Whiting, policy director for Better Tech for Tomorrow and senior fellow of technology policy. “It is imperative that users be given control over their data—which is their private property—and the ability to exercise fundamental digital rights to keep their information safe and secure.”

Key Points

Data collection practices have become more rampant, sophisticated, and granular, leaving many users unaware of their data and privacy rights.

Users have very little control over how their data is being used, and data application practices can have concerning consequences.

Other states have passed data privacy laws to tackle this issue, and the EU adopted the GDPR to secure data privacy and protection.

The Texas Legislature has addressed some data rights issues in previous sessions; however, more is needed to adequately address data privacy rights.

With a digital bill of rights, Texans can have improved privacy online, knowledge on how their data is being used, and data collection controls.

To read the full bill of rights, please click here.