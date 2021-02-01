      Weather Alert

Texas to get more vaccine doses than expected this week

Associated Press
Feb 1, 2021 @ 4:27am

HOUSTON (AP) – Texas was scheduled to get more than 520,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine this week, more than state officials say they had originally expected to receive.

Texas Department of State Health Services officials say the boost in doses is due to two factors.

One is a 30% increase in the Moderna vaccine that’s being provided by the federal government.

The other is a one-time return of 126,750 doses of the Pfizer vaccine that Texas had been required to set aside for vaccinating residents and staff at long-term care facilities.

The Houston Health Department says it will focus its vaccine allocation on people at the highest risk for severe illness and those in vulnerable communities.

 

TAGS
Coronavirus texas vaccines
Popular Posts
Austin police identify two doctors found dead in apparent murder-suicide at pediatrician's office
La Cantera-area murder victim reportedly related to Beyoncé
San Antonio police kill gunman outside South Park Mall
San Antonio police officer charged with possession of child porn and bribery
Gov. Abbott considering establishing state-controlled 'safe zone' for Texas Capitol and UT Austin