Texas to pause coronavirus reopening due to increase in cases
AUSTIN, TX - MAY 18: Texas Governor Greg Abbott announces the reopening of more Texas businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic at a press conference at the Texas State Capitol on May 18, 2020 in Austin, Texas. Abbott said that childcare facilities, youth camps, some professional sports, and bars may now begin to fully or partially reopen their facilities as outlined by regulations listed on the Open Texas website. (Photo by Lynda M. Gonzalez-Pool/Getty Images)
BEXAR COUNTY, Tex. (Texas News Radio) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced Thursday morning he is temporarily pausing additional reopening phases because of the recent increase in coronavirus cases.
Businesses currently permitted to be open at their current capacity limits will be permitted to do.
“As we experience an increase in both positive COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, we are focused on strategies that slow the spread of this virus while also allowing Texans to continue earning a paycheck to support their families,” said Governor Abbott. “The last thing we want to do as a state is go backwards and close down businesses. This temporary pause will help our state corral the spread until we can safely enter the next phase of opening our state for business.”
The governor is asking that all Texans do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a mask, washing hands regularly, and practicing social distancing.