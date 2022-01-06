      Weather Alert

Texas toddler gets gun in car, shoots mother, sibling

Associated Press
Jan 6, 2022 @ 4:55am

GRANBURY, Texas (AP) — Police say a mother and her 1-year-old were shot in a Texas Walmart parking lot after her 2-year-old took a handgun and fired it accidentally.

Police in Granbury, southwest of Fort Worth, said the gun discharged once when the 2-year-old took it from between a seat and the center console Wednesday.

The bullet wounded the 1-year-old in the leg and the mother in the arm and side.

Both were taken to Fort Worth hospitals, but police said their injuries didn’t appear to be serious.

 

TAGS
texas toddler fires gun
Popular Posts
Volunteers find bag of bones amid search for missing 3-year-old San Antonio girl
Woman shot while driving on northeast San Antonio Interstate 35 frontage road
Two men shot in San Antonio home, third man zip-tied for trying to stop shooters
San Marcos teen, Live Oak man among 13 arrested for distribution of fentanyl in Austin
Man in critical condition after getting shot on San Antonio's South side
Connect With Us Listen To Us On