Texas tops listing of uninsured states

The number of uninsured Americans was at 10.9% in the last quarter of 2016. But according to Gallup, the uninsured rate is back on the rise and was 12.2% in the fourth quarter of 2017.

So, the personal finance website Wallethub conducted a study on which states and large cities are seeing the highest number of residents going without coverage.

They looked into three key factors.

1. Age Groups

2. Ethnicity

3. Income

The state with the lowest number of uninsured residents is Massachusetts followed by Hawaii, Minnesota, Vermont and Rhode Island.

At the other end of the survey, the states with a high number of people living without health insurance finds Texas at number 1. Followed by Oklahoma, Alaska, Georgia and Florida.

Wallethub broke it down by city as well. You can a link to the survey here.