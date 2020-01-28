      Weather Alert

Texas town of Valentine adds some love to Valentine’s Day greetings

Dennis Foley
Jan 27, 2020 @ 6:47pm
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Send a little extra Valentine’s Day love to your dear beloved with the help of Valentine, Texas.

The United States Postal Service says its postmaster in Valentine, Texas, has been stamping mail passing through the West Texas post office with a special Valentine’s Day postmark for the past 30 years.

Each year, Valentine Independent School District in grades 7 through 12 create postmark designs that are voted upon by the Valentine city council.

This year’s design was created by Erick Ramirez.

Most requests are mailed to the post office, due to the remote location of the West Texas city home to a little over 100 people.  To get the postmark without driving the six-plus ours to the west, you can put your stamped valentine inside another envelope and mail it to: Valentine’s Day Postmark, Postmaster, 311 W California Ave, Valentine, TX 79854.

The postal service recommends these valentines be mailed out by February 7th to ensure they reach their intended destination — adorned with this year’s Valentine, Texas, lovebird — in time for Valentine’s Day.

