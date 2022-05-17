Texas two year old surprises mom when he orders 31 McDonald’s cheeseburgers through Door Dash

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Southeast Texas mom deserves a break today after her son ordered up 60 bucks worth of cheeseburgers.
It happened in Kingsville Monday afternoon. Kelsey Burkhalter Golden tells KRIS TV that there was knock on her door. Turns out it was a Door Dash driver, there to delivery 31 McDonald’s cheeseburgers.
She quickly figured out that her two year old son unlocked her phone, began pressing the icons and mistakenly ordered the food.
Golden paid for the burgers, even threw in a 16 dollar tip for the driver who probably had no idea that a toddler was responsible for the large order.
Grand total for the 2 year old’s McOrder after taxes, fees and a tip? 91 dollars.
Since most two year old children couldn’t and probably shouldn’t consume 31 cheeseburgers, Golden went on a community Facebook page to offer up cheeseburgers to anyone who wanted to stop by.
“I have 31 free cheeseburgers from McDonald’s if anyone is interested. Apparently my 2 yr old knows how to order doordash.”