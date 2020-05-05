Texas unemployment claims climb above 2 million
MGN Image
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas has passed the 2 million mark in unemployment claims filed since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
That’s three years’ worth of unemployment claims paying out more than three-billion federal and state dollars…. in the past two months.
But fewer claims may be filed in the weeks ahead as fewer new COVID 19 cases are reported and people are heading back to work as Texas begins to reopen its economy.
On Friday restaurants, malls, retailers and movie theaters were allowed to reopen at 25% capacity in the state’s most populous areas.
Meanwhile, the number of new confirmed infections in Texas on Monday dipped below 1,000 for the first time in nearly a week.