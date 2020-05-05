      Weather Alert

Texas unemployment claims climb above 2 million

Don Morgan
May 5, 2020 @ 9:39am
MGN Image

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas has passed the 2 million mark in unemployment claims filed since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

That’s three years’ worth of unemployment claims paying out more than three-billion federal and state dollars…. in the past two months.

But fewer claims may be filed in the weeks ahead as  fewer new COVID 19 cases are reported and people are heading back to work as Texas begins to reopen its economy.

On Friday restaurants, malls, retailers and movie theaters were allowed to reopen at 25% capacity in the state’s most populous areas.

Meanwhile, the number of new confirmed infections in Texas on Monday dipped below 1,000 for the first time in nearly a week.

 

TAGS
Coronavirus Texas unemployment
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP
Weekend Programming
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost