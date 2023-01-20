Texas unemployment rate drops in December, state adds 29,500 jobs

Closeup side view of group of software developers working late at IT office. There are three people gathered around two dual display computers. Back lit through large office window.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas continues to set records for job growth while unemployment is on the decline.

In December 2022, Texas added 29,500 positions, reaching a total of 13,705,500 nonfarm jobs. December marked the 14th consecutive record employment high in Texas, after the state first surpassed the pre-COVID level in November 2021.

The Texas seasonally adjusted unemployment rate declined for the first time in three months to 3.9 percent in December, logging the first month the rate fell below 4.0 percent since February 2020.

“Texas leads the nation in offering businesses the freedom to flourish and grow,” said Texas Governor Greg Abbott. “Our skilled and growing workforce is a magnet for job creators. I am proud that we’ve again hit a new historic high for total jobs, putting even more Texans on the path to prosperity. We live in a state of infinite possibilities, and in the legislative session ahead, we will continue working together to keep Texas the land of opportunity.”

Notable December job gains in Texas included 12,700 jobs added in education and health services, 6,300 jobs added in financial activities, and 5,500 jobs added in manufacturing.