Texas unemployment rate lowers to 5.0; Austin, Amarillo with lowest unemployment in state

Texas News Radio
Jan 21, 2022 @ 9:27am
Help Wanted sign, Currently Need Employees sign for small town business

(Texas News Radio) — The Texas unemployment rate lowered to 5.0 percent in December from 5.2 percent in November.

The Texas Workforce Commission announced Friday the state has gained more than 694,000 jobs since December 2020 and 50,000 jobs from November 2021 to December 2021.

“Seeing a second consecutive month of record-setting employment, with more than 13 million jobs, highlights the underlying strength of the Texas economy,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “This economic strength creates an environment for Texas employers to continue to create jobs and provide opportunities for the workforce in the Lone Star State.”

Construction; trade, transportation, and utilities; and financial activities sectors were the biggest gainers compared to November.

Austin and Amarillo had the lowest unemployment rates in the state 2.9 percent.  McAllen-Edinburg-Mission had the highest metropolitan unemployment rate in the state at 7.8 percent.

Texas metro unemployment rates:

  • Amarillo 2.9
  • Austin-Round Rock 2.9
  • College Station-Bryan 3.2
  • Abilene 3.3
  • Lubbock 3.3
  • Sherman-Denison 3.4
  • Waco 3.5
  • Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington 3.6
  • San Angelo 3.6
  • Tyler 3.6
  • San Antonio-New Braunfels 3.7
  • Wichita Falls 3.8
  • Midland 4.1
  • Texarkana 4.1
  • Killeen-Temple 4.4
  • El Paso 4.7
  • Longview 4.7
  • Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land 4.8
  • Laredo 4.8
  • Victoria 5.0
  • Corpus Christi 5.8
  • Odessa 5.9
  • Brownsville-Harlingen 6.8
  • Beaumont-Port Arthur 7.2
  • McAllen-Edinburg-Mission 7.8
