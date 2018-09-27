Texas voter registration rolls break record

San Antonio (KTSA News) – Texas has set a new record for the number of registered voters.

The Houston Chronicle reports the state’s voter registration rolls now include 15.6 million people. That’s an increase of nearly 400,000 since March, and 1.6 million more since the 2014 midterm elections.

The rise in the number of registered voters comes amid a closely-watched contest between Republican U.S. Senator Ted Cruz and his Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke.

There’s still time to register to vote in the November 6 midterms. The deadline is October 9. For more information, visit the Bexar County Elections website.