      Weather Alert

Texas voting standoff jeopardizes pay for up to 2K workers

Associated Press
Jul 30, 2021 @ 4:40am

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Up to 2,000 Texas legislative staffers are caught in the political crossfire in the standoff over voting restrictions.

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott vetoed the Legislature’s $400 million section of the budget after Democrats walked out of a legislative session in May and blocked the GOP’s plan to reduce polling hours and ballot access.

Many of those same Democratic representatives are now in Washington to continue to thwart Republicans’ plans on the same restrictions.

But that means the Legislature also can’t vote to restore its employees salaries. If nothing changes, legislative staffers will go unpaid starting Sept. 1. There is a lawsuit pending before the Texas Supreme Court.

TAGS
Democrats in Washington legislative staffers pay texas
Popular Posts
Registered Sex Offender arrested after he was found in a home with a 14 year old runaway
Dave Says: Honesty Matters
Dave Says: They’ll play on your emotions
Go Fund Me set up for popular local comedian Cleto Rodriguez as he recovers from COVID-19
The Government Tells Lies And Confuses The People On The Best Of Days, So Why Would The Vaccine Be Different?
Connect With Us Listen To Us On