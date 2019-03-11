Texas Walmart Associates split 24 million dollar bonus
By Don Morgan
|
Mar 11, 2019 @ 1:46 PM

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Texas Walmart Associates saw a little something extra in their paychecks last week.

Delia Garcia is a Spokeswoman for the retail giant. She tells us that they had a strong 4th quarter and since their Associates are responsible for the growth in sales, they’re getting a piece of a 24 million dollars cash bonus.

Quarterly bonuses are part of an overall incentive plan designed to reward associates whose stores achieve sales and customer service goals. The bonuses are based on store performance and both full- and part-time associates are eligible.

The company had a 4.2 percent fourth quarter comp sales growth.

Texas associates shared more than $94 million in store performance-based bonuses for the full fiscal year.

