Texas wants to stop Harris County’s ‘guaranteed income’ plan

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is filing for emergency relief with the Supreme Court of Texas to stop what is known as a ‘guaranteed income’ program in Harris County.

In a Tuesday release, the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) says it is seeking a temporary injunction against a handout program described as unlawful.

“Harris County’s guaranteed income scheme plainly violates the Texas Constitution,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Harris County officials cannot continue to abuse their power and the people’s money to score political points, and we will fight every step of the way to hold them accountable.”

The emergency motion was filed immediately after a lower court denied Texas’s request for emergency relief. Texas is asking the Supreme Court of Texas to intervene and pause Harris County’s unlawful payments while the lower courts consider the merits of the case.

The Harris handout program would select 1,928 residents to receive $500 cash payments for 18 months with “no strings attached.”

Recipients are not even required to be U.S. citizens, with various classifications of noncitizens being eligible for the handouts.

Attorney General Paxton sued Harris County earlier this month for instituting the ‘guaranteed income’ welfare program that violates the Texas Constitution which forbids “any county, city, town or other political corporation or subdivision of the State … to grant public money or thing of value in aid of, or to any individual.”

