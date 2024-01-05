Texas Wins 2023 State Of The Year

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It is no secret that the Texas economy is quite strong, perhaps the most powerful in the nation in most metrics.

Now the Lone Star State has more proof that its economy is humming.

Governor Greg Abbott says Texas has been named 2023 State of the Year by Business Facilities magazine in recognition of the state’s best-in-the-nation business climate, economic development leadership, and a “blockbuster 2023 for capital investment and job creation.” This marks the fifth State of the Year win for Texas from Business Facilities, more than any other state.

“Texas moves at the speed of business,” said Governor Abbott. “As recognized by Business Facilities magazine, Texas leads the nation for corporate relocations, business expansions, and job creation. I am proud to celebrate Texas as the 2023 State of the Year alongside our state, local, and regional economic development partners, as well as the innovative industry leaders who call Texas home. With the best business climate in the nation, leading investments in education and workforce development, and our young, skilled, diverse, and growing workforce, Texas is poised to lead the nation in 2024.”

Texas was chosen as the 2023 State of the Year by Business Facilities for its business-friendly environment, including legislation and incentives, workforce development programs, and the breadth of companies selecting the state for corporate relocation and expansion projects.

Texas was also recently awarded three No. 1 business climate rankings: Best Business Climate in the nation by Business Facilities in June, Best Business Climate in the nation by corporate executives in September, and Top Business Climate in the nation by Site Selection Magazine in November.

Business Facilities is a national publication that has been the leading location source for corporate site selectors and economic development professionals for more than 50 years.