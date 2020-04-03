      Weather Alert

Thank the scientists but give ’em a target date

Jack Riccardi
Apr 3, 2020 @ 6:25pm

Listen to the Jack Riccardi Show on KTSA radio, weekdays in San Antonio, TX.

TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 jack riccardi ktsa San Antonio texas
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost
Weekend Programming