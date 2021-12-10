Thank You for Supporting “Wrappin’ With Jack”

Over the years, you and I have spent some time together, haven’t we?
And you’ve been generous letting me into your life, your home and your car.
I’ve borrowed a fair amount of time talking about “Wrappin’ With Jack” and Family Service Association of San Antonio, and if nothing else, thank you for listening and indulging me in that.
If you have donated this year, or in any past year, thank you. I’m grateful, and these many San Antonio families are too.
As we wrap up the 2021 campaign today, the “give button” is still up when you click the WWJ logo at KTSA.com