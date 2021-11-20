      Weather Alert

Thanksgiving leftovers that are dog-friendly & other tips to keep your pet safe

Katy Barber
Nov 19, 2021 @ 6:00pm
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It can be hard to avoid the puppy dog eyes from your faithful canine companion, especially on a day where the dinner table is loaded with delicious Thanksgiving staples.

The only problem with sharing: some of the food we love to eat is deadly or can cause long term health problems for your pet.

Big things to be sure to keep away from your furry friends are anything with alcohol, garlic, onions, chives, raisins, grapes, milk and dairy, mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, chocolate, yeast dough and citrus. Dogs should never consume foods high in fat which includes meat like ham or the skin from your Thanksgiving turkey.

Turkey and other poultry bones are choking hazards and candies and gums with the artificial sweetener Xylitol can also be toxic to pets, according to San Antonio Animal Care Services.

The turkey itself — stripped of skin and bones, and not covered in gravy — is a safe bet along with sweet potatoes and potatoes (not mashed with added seasonings or fatty ingredients like butter), plain green beans, pumpkin and apples (sans seeds and core).

If you are worried your animal has ingested anything toxic, you can call the ASPCA Pet Poison Control Center at 1-888-426-4435 or head to the closest emergency pet clinic.

Animal Care Services is sharing additional tips on keeping your pets safe over the holidays:

  • Unsure how your pet will react to all the new faces in the house? Create a safe, comfortable place for your pet to relax. Make sure you put out plenty of fresh food, water, and toys.
  • Pay attention to your companion animal. Pets are often ignored in the rush and excitement of the holidays. This can lead to destructive boredom and mischief.
  • Ensure your pet has some form of identification should they get lost. Use an engraved tag with your contact number and the City required microchip ID. ACS offers free microchips for the pets of San Antonio residents at the City shelter located at 4710 State Highway 151.  Microchip appointments can be made at saacs.info/microchip.
  • If your dog will be staying with a friend, a pet sitter or at a boarding kennel during the holiday, make arrangements well in advance to avoid any last-minute hassles.
