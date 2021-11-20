Thanksgiving leftovers that are dog-friendly & other tips to keep your pet safe

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It can be hard to avoid the puppy dog eyes from your faithful canine companion, especially on a day where the dinner table is loaded with delicious Thanksgiving staples.
The only problem with sharing: some of the food we love to eat is deadly or can cause long term health problems for your pet.
Big things to be sure to keep away from your furry friends are anything with alcohol, garlic, onions, chives, raisins, grapes, milk and dairy, mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, chocolate, yeast dough and citrus. Dogs should never consume foods high in fat which includes meat like ham or the skin from your Thanksgiving turkey.
Turkey and other poultry bones are choking hazards and candies and gums with the artificial sweetener Xylitol can also be toxic to pets, according to San Antonio Animal Care Services.
The turkey itself — stripped of skin and bones, and not covered in gravy — is a safe bet along with sweet potatoes and potatoes (not mashed with added seasonings or fatty ingredients like butter), plain green beans, pumpkin and apples (sans seeds and core).
If you are worried your animal has ingested anything toxic, you can call the ASPCA Pet Poison Control Center at 1-888-426-4435 or head to the closest emergency pet clinic.
Animal Care Services is sharing additional tips on keeping your pets safe over the holidays: