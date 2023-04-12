News
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
International News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Weekend Programming
Master Debaters
Bob Webster
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Lets Talk Business Radio
Featured Programming
Texas News Radio
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Ways to Listen
Watch KTSA
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
Show Schedule
Advertise With Us
Connect With Us
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Listen To Us
iHeart
TuneIn
Audacy
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
KTSA
Listen
Lars Larson
7:00pm - 10:00pm
News
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
International News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Weekend Programming
Master Debaters
Bob Webster
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Lets Talk Business Radio
Featured Programming
Texas News Radio
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Ways to Listen
Watch KTSA
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
/
Jack Riccardi
That Tennessee Bullhorn
By
Jack Riccardi
Recent articles by Jack Riccardi
Video: “Kids Meet Someone Who’s Had An Abortion”
Yes, I DID Get A Flu Shot…and the flu
The Prez, the Speaker, the speech, the plane, and you and me
Leading Off 2019 With Some Tips On Good Reading
Is There an Inferiority Complex in American Catholicism?
View More
April 12, 2023 3:17PM CDT
Share
Source: YouTube
More about:
550 KTSA
jack riccardi
Just A Minute
San Antonio
Tennessee House
Popular Posts
1
Six young people arrested after nearly 100 gunshots are fired in a neighborhood on San Antonio's West side
2
Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar warning of dangers surrounding THC vape pens
3
San Antonio teen dies after he was stabbed during a fight
4
San Antonio police turning to public for help identifying armed robbery suspect
5
San Marcos Police ask for help in identifying group of shoplifters
You Might Also Like
San Antonio News
San Antonio police turning to public for help identifying armed robbery suspect
San Antonio News
Six young people arrested after nearly 100 gunshots are fired in a neighborhood on San Antonio's West side
San Antonio News
Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar warning of dangers surrounding THC vape pens