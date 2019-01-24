The 41st Cowboy Breakfast starts dark and early Friday

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Set your alarm clock early if you want to get free Rudy’s BBQ brisket tacos, Kolbassa sausage wraps, Pioneer biscuits and gravy, What’s Brewing coffee and more at the 41st Annual Cowboy Breakfast.

As many as 40,000 guests are expected to attend the event from 4:30 to 8:30 a.m. Friday. Many will party tonight and continue into the wee hours of the morning before heading to Cowboys Dance Hall in the Northeast Side for some free grub.

“This is a 100 percent free event and it’s volunteer driven,” said Cowboy Breakfast Vice Chairman Chuck Christian. “We do manage to raise money through our generous sponsors, such as Jordan Ford and last year we gave $25,000 in scholarships to St. Philip’s College.”

He told the Trey Ware Morning Show that extra parking will be available at Rialto Theatre on Loop 410 near Perrin Beitel Road. Shuttle service to Cowboys Dance Hall next door will be provided.

It’s a double celebration for Mark Cross and the folks at Jordan Ford with the company celebrating its 100th anniversary and the tenth year of sponsoring the Cowboy Breakfast.

“The dealership was formed in 1919 by the four Jordan brothers and we’re kicking off our 100th anniversary celebration with the Cowboy Breakfast, which we’ve sponsored for ten years,” said Cross.

Look for a Ford truck hanging over the Cowboy Breakfast tomorrow.

“We’re going to have a fire engine red truck hoisted by Alamo Crane way up in the air,” said Cross.

The Cowboy Breakfast hails the coming of the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo February 7-24.