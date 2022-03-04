      Weather Alert

The Absurd Lies Joe Biden Told During His State Of The Union Address

Lars Larson
Mar 4, 2022 @ 3:14pm

President Joe Biden stumbled through his first official State of the Union Address on Tuesday where he tried to convince a nation reeling from crises he created that he will do better in year two, but instead he offered a speech riddled with falsehoods and contradictions. Lars speaks with Jordan Boyd, who is an author and staff writer for The Federalist, to share his fact-checking report on Joe Biden’s State of the union address.

The post The Absurd Lies Joe Biden Told During His State Of The Union Address appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

