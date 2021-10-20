“The Airport You Deserve”: San Antonio International Airport lays out expansion plans

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The City of San Antonio hopes to re-imagine San Antonio International Airport into “The Airport You Deserve”.
The city’s Aviation Department is hosting two public meetings — one that happened Tuesday and another scheduled for Thursday — to upgrade and expand the airport to accommodate the city’s growth over the next 20 years.
The plans include a whole new terminal — “Terminal C” — as well as more parking, new technology, and ground transportation, which are all expected to be tackled in the first phase of the plan. There will also be upgrades to the current Terminal A and Terminal B.
KSAT-TV reports the city intends to spend between $800 million and $950 million on these upgrades, with the money coming from passenger fees, the Federal Aviation Administration, airport bonds, and grants.
You can register for Thursday’s public open house on the airport’s website.