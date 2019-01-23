The annual Homeless Point In Time Count takes place in San Antonio Thursday night
By Don Morgan
Jan 23, 2019 @ 5:13 PM

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – About 400 volunteers will take to streets of San Antonio and Bexar County Thursday night.

They’re going to be taking part in the South Alamo Regional Alliance for the Homeless annual Homeless Point-in-Time Count.

SARAH’s Brenda Mascorro tells us the information collected by volunteers will help in the effort to bring homelessness to an end.

“This allows us to be able to provide the right services, the right help to the right population.”

The volunteers aren’t just gathering information. Included in this years count:

Street Medicine San Antonio will be sending out EMT-certified medical students to evaluate medical needs and provide basic treatment out of a backpack.

Catholic Charities Hope Truck will provide coffee and blankets to people living in encampments.

The City of San Antonio Department of Human Services and SARAH partnered to create a homeless “pocket” resource guide to hand out the night of the count.

The County-wide count starts at 6. The downtown count will begin at 9.

