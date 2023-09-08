Bexar County Sheriff’s office puts face to skull found, now wants ID

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A stone-cold mystery may get a break with the release of an image on Thursday.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar unveiled an artist’s conception of a woman whose skull was found in December 2022.

“(An) artist from the Texas Department of Public Safety helped out,” Salazar said. “What they’ve come up with now is a composite sketch of what we believe this person may have looked like.”

Salazar provided details about the victim from the artists conception.

“A female ages 20-to-35, possibly of Hispanic or Asian descent,” said the Bexar County Sheriff

The woman’s skull was found by two people walking in brush off Loop 1604 and Hwy 90.

“[They were] walking through a wooded area when they found the skull out in the brush,” Salazar said. “A relatively clean human skull.”

Salazar says the skull appeared to have been placed there as many as two years ago.

With the release of the artist’s rendition, Salazar is asking the public for help in identifying her.

“We’re asking for any information on who this person may be,” Salazar explains. “Perhaps they had a loved one who went missing a few years back. Perhaps they looked similar to this person here.”

Anyone with any information about this woman is asked to contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000.