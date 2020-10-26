      Weather Alert

The Biggest Political Story No One’s Covering?

Jack Riccardi
Oct 26, 2020 @ 2:49pm
MAGA Purse/KTSA Photo-Elizabeth Ruiz

For all the countless splinter sites and ever-proliferating channels of news and commentary, I keep hearing about a phenomena that actual reporters almost never cover.

Recently the Washinton Examiner’s Byron York took a look.

Naturally, I have no idea how these parades and rallies will express themselves on election day, but they represent something in our political culture that goes forward regardless of who wins the Presidency.

Smart people will pay attention.

