Lars spoke with Jane McIntyre, with The Blue Plate Special Comfort group, which is a group of police wives and retired officers that provide home cooked meals for Portland police and federal officers stationed here protecting our city of Portland, Oregon. Listen to the interview below, and please feel free to help them out with their work by donating, CLICK HER TO GO TO THEIR GOFUNDME PAGE.
The post The Blue Plate Special Comfort Group, helping our law enforcement who need it appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.