      Weather Alert

The Bucks stopped in San Antonio 146-125

Associated Press
May 11, 2021 @ 4:50am

SAN ANTONIO (AP) – DeMar DeRozan had 23 points and the San Antonio Spurs set a franchise record for points in the first half while rolling to a 146-125 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Milwaukee had a five-game winning streak snapped and dropped a game behind idle Brooklyn for second place in the Eastern Conference.

San Antonio set a season high for points and a team best with 87 points in the first half, the second-most the club has scored in any half.

The Spurs tied their mark for any half with 12 3-pointers in the first and finished 17 for 29 from long range.

Dejounte Murray added 21 points for San Antonio. Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo had 28 points.

TAGS
Milwaukee Bucks San Antonio Spurs
Popular Posts
The Man Beaten By ANTIFA For Daring To Drive Near Them Now Fears He’s A Marked Man
Six people arrested in southeast San Antonio drug raid connected to white supremacist group
Major gambling and possible human trafficking operation uncovered on San Antonio's North Side
Man shot and killed while waiting for a friend at an apartment complex on San Antonio's Northeast side
Florida man steals two police cars during chase, "believed he had consent by mental telepathy"