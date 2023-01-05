The Case for Concealed Carry for Stalked Women

Should stalked women be encouraged to get their concealed carry permit? The decision to carry a concealed firearm for self-defense is a personal one that should be carefully considered, especially for women who have been stalked. Stalking can be a traumatic and frightening experience, and it is natural for individuals in this situation to want to find ways to protect themselves. Obtaining a concealed carry permit and carrying a firearm may provide a sense of security and empowerment for stalked women, as it can give them a means of defending themselves in potentially dangerous situations. For more information, Lars speaks with Holly Sullivan, who is the president of the Connecticut Citizens Defense League.