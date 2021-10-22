      Weather Alert

The Case of Alec Baldwin

Jack Riccardi
Oct 22, 2021 @ 3:30pm

And just like that, the national media have a new crime story to over-react to.

TAGS
550 KTSA Alec Baldwin jack riccardi Just A Minute San Antonio
Popular Posts
Acevedo: Miami firing blemish on his long police career
Seguin Restaurant named to Top 10 Best BBQ Joints in Texas
A Marine Has Been Fined Thousands For Daring To Question Joe Biden
Police say bystanders "should've intervened" as woman raped on train
Missing 64-year-old Seguin man found dead
Connect With Us Listen To Us On