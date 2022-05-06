The City of San Antonio to open cooling centers this weekend

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — With temperatures expected to hit triple digits this weekend and hang in the high 90’s all next week, San Antonians will be looking for a place to cool off.
The City will be opening its cooling centers beginning Saturday. There will be 16 places to chill this weekend but that number expands to 25 Monday.
The 16 cooling centers will be at all city libraries during regular business hours Saturday and Sunday.
Monday, along with the 16 libraries, 9 senior centers will provide a place to get some relief from the heat.
A map locating all of the cooling centers can be found at saoemprepare.com.