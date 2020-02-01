The concern for the Coronavirus is growing rapidly but how worried should we be?
Lars brings on Claudia Rosett, a foreign policy fellow with the Independent Women’s Forum to discuss the Coronavirus and whether or not we should be worried. The World Health Organization has declared the Coronavirus a public-health emergency with over 8 thousand cases and over 170 dead, it’s becoming apparent that the virus is more than just a common cold. With six confirmed cases in the United States, at what point should we be concerned? Or is this another overreaction to a hypothetical pandemic similar to the Swine Flu back in 2009? Listen below for more.
