The Cost Of Covid: Research By Dr. Greg Nigh

By Lars Larson
September 12, 2022 3:42PM CDT
In a recent interview with Lars, Dr. Greg Nigh revealed some of the possible long term side effects, not only from covid, but from the jab many of us were ordered to take that was supposed to make everything all better.

Here are his research papers, and you can listen to the full interview below:

SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein in the Pathogenesis of Prion-like Diseases:
https://www.authorea.com/users/455597/articles/582067-sars-cov-2-spike-protein-in-the-pathogenesis-of-prion-like-diseases

Potential Mechanisms for Human Genome Integration of Genetic Code from SARS-CoV-2 mRNA Vaccination:
https://www.authorea.com/users/455597/articles/584039-potential-mechanisms-for-human-genome-integration-of-genetic-code-from-sars-cov-2-mrna-vaccination

