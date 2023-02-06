The Debate Over Kevin McCarthy: Is He Living Up to Critics’ Expectations?

Earlier last month, Kevin McCarthy once again set his sights on becoming House Speaker. This time around, he faced opposition from Republicans who were dissatisfied with his leadership style and believed that he had not done enough to support former President Trump and his agenda. Despite these objections, McCarthy was able to secure the support of a majority of the Republican caucus, and he was elected as House Speaker in a closely contested vote. Since he announced his bid to become speaker of the house, Republican, and RINO Kevin McCarthy has had a lot of critics, but is he proving them, and their concerns right? For more information, Lars speaks with Seton Motley – President of Less Government.