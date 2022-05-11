The Doobie Brothers to play benefit for San Antonio’s Tobin Center in October

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — If you have listened rock and roll on the radio at any time in the past 50 years, you have likely heard one of the many hit songs of The Doobie Brothers.
The Northern California band known for “Listen To The Music”, “China Grove”, “Black Water” and “What A Fool Believes” and dozens of others will bring their catalog of classics to San Antonio this fall.
The Tobin Center for the Performing Arts has announced the Doobies featuring Michael McDonald will play the center’s 7th Annual Benefit Concert.
The benefit is Saturday, October 8 at 8 P.M.
Tickets are on sale now at tobincenter.org/doobiebrothers.